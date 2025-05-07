Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 9,775 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $258,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 102,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

