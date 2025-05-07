Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Secure Energy Services traded as low as C$12.85 and last traded at C$12.92. Approximately 302,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 798,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

