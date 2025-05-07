Sincerus Advisory LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,025,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 189,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.13. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.