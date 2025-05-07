Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

