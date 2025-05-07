Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 210,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,086.58. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,784,189.08. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

