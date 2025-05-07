Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

