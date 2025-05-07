Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,178,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,609,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 35,475.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $910.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

