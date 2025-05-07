Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,139 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FLNG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.45. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

