Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. MasTec has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MasTec by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.