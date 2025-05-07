StockNews.com Downgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after acquiring an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 818,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 448,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

