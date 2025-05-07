StockNews.com Downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Sell

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AWK. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.