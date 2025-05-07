Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 58,122 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after buying an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,848 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IVT opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

