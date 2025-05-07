Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 64,484 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 417.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 697,531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

