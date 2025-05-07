Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 64,493 ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.34% of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITU opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

