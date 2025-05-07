Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,115 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 108,381 shares during the period. McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVAL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Cambria Global Value ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.