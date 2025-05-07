Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

