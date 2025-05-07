Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 121,339 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1,154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $30.18.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

