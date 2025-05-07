Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,649,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.