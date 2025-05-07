Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,649,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.