Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

IVOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.80. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

