Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 172,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 914,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 89,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 60,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

