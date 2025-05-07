Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.09% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

