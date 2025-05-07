Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,358 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380,611 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.