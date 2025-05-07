Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $3.10 Million in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FSUN stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Firstsun Capital Bancorp news, insider Mollie H. Carter bought 1,025,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,700,490. This trade represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

