Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,207 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

