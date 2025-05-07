Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVI. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

