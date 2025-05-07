Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 570.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409,817 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.65% of Ellington Credit worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ellington Credit by 835.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,140. The trade was a 80.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Ellington Credit Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

