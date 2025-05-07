Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.