Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVL opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1,056.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

