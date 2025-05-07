Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.
Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AVL opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1,056.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $41.49.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.