Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.