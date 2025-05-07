Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TARS opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 420,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

