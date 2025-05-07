TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,058 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 1,001 call options.

NYSE FTI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

