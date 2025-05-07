TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.2 %

TGNA opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

