TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $650.18 million for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIXT
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.