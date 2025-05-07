TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $650.18 million for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

