The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.