ThredUp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,299% compared to the average daily volume of 670 call options.

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,899.56. This trade represents a 25.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,337,172 shares of company stock worth $4,042,161. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ThredUp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Stock Up 47.7 %

TDUP stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.51. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

