Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352,536 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $32,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,180,000 after acquiring an additional 390,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 286,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $7,204,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.