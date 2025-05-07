Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, Trip.com Group, Pool, and Aramark are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equity securities of companies in the leisure and recreation sector—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks and entertainment venues. Their performance is closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, economic cycles and seasonal or travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. 4,382,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,334. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,914. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL stock traded up $10.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.69. The company had a trading volume of 365,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Pool has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,816. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.37.

