Top Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves outdoor recreation, adventure sports and nature-based tourism. They typically include manufacturers of camping and hiking gear, performance apparel, specialty retailers and service providers such as guided-tour operators. Investing in outdoor stocks lets investors gain exposure to consumer spending on outdoor experiences, which can be influenced by seasonal trends, travel habits and broader environmental or lifestyle shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,026,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.18. 2,318,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,482. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09.

