Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,583 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

