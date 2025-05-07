Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ashland by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.