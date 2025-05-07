Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

