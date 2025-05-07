Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $173,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.5 %

FBP stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

