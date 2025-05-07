Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

