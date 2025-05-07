Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stride were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after buying an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

