Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 352.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 764.6% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BXC opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.