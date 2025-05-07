Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 14,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of 198% compared to the average daily volume of 4,722 call options.

Institutional Trading of Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Azul by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 449,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Azul Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

