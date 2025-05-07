TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. This represents a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,943.75. The trade was a 6.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Price Performance

NYSE TBI opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

