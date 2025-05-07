Truist Financial Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $36.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,035,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

