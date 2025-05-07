Truist Financial Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $47.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of FLR opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $815,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

