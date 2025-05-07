Truist Financial Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $184.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $144.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.